WhatsApp Beta Gains News For Voice and Video Calls

WhatsApp: News related to voice and video calls are coming to WhatsApp Beta, according to the specialized website WABetainfo. The latest update brought a revamped user interface and the ability to simply join an ongoing group conversation.

First, speaking of the visual aspect, the action options in the base, when activated, turn white instead of a lighter gray and stand out even more in relation to the others. The changes can be considered subtle, but they promise to make it easier to identify elements.

Furthermore, the off button, previously on a separate line, has joined the rest – and the tab on which everything is located has been given a “slide up”, which presents the most obvious function of the implementation.

From the execution of the gesture, the participant management of a call opens, until then restricted to the upper part of the display, which made it difficult to handle everything with just one hand.

Finally, it is also noted that guests and guests can enter the room whenever they wish. If you miss any real-time notice, just tap the banner on the links tab, and it is no longer necessary to request the inclusion of the person responsible for the chat again.

To whom and when?

So far, releases are limited to WhatsApp Beta 2.21.140.11 for iOS, but should arrive soon for Android. As the distribution occurs little by little, not everyone will receive the news simultaneously.

Finally, to take advantage of new features before their eventual arrival in the stable version, it is necessary to participate in the company’s testing program, which also received other new features recently.