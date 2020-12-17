WhatsApp Beta for PC receives voice and video calls

WhatsApp started receiving support for voice and video calls to PC in its trial version. The novelty is available to a select group of users of the beta edition of the platform on computers.

According to WA Beta Info, a website specialized in covering the app, the connection functions can be used in WhatsApp Web and also in the desktop platform application. The contemplated users can see the call buttons at the top of the service interface.

WhatsApp calls on your computer work similarly to what already exists in other apps, such as Facebook Messenger. The application opens a new window with an interface to answer or refuse the call and, when the call is in progress, it is possible to accompany it in a pop-up.

According to WA Beta Info estimates, WhatsApp developers have been working to bring calls to the PC version of the app for about two years. Tests currently in progress indicate that the tool is already in the implementation period.

With that in mind, the trend is for voice and video calls to arrive on the PC version of WhatsApp in the near future. So far, however, the app’s developers have given no indication of when the call function should be launched for computers.



