WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.196.8: What’s new?

WhatsApp has just sent a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, raising the version to 2.20.196.8.

We have talked many times about the possibility of using the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices. In fact, WhatsApp is testing this possibility with 4 devices and the function is still in development.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is working to create a user interface to manage all linked devices:

When this action is enabled for beta users, the Linked Devices section will appear:

This section will help the user to add a new device and, like the current WhatsApp Web / Desktop section, it reports all the devices linked to their WhatsApp account.

We posted some details about the advanced search mode in the Android 2.20.117 beta changelog.

In these beta 2.20.196 updates, WhatsApp continues to work to improve the function’s user interface, which will allow searching for a specific type of message:

This feature is in development and will be available in the future.

Some people might be left without their WhatsApp account, because the instant messaging application will take some drastic measures.

What is being sought is that all users are respected on the platform and the person who does not comply with the rules will be banned forever and their phone number can no longer be used on WhatsApp.

If you are one of the users who sent or send this type of message, it is recommended that you stop doing it, otherwise the application will sanction you without even knowing why, even though you appeal to this.

Here at Diario La Verdad we tell you the things you should never send:

False promotions: This is also known as hoaxes, They are intended to be disseminated in a massive way for different purposes, among which is to obtain personal data of users to send them viruses, to impersonate their identity or to spread more hoaxes on a large scale.

Rumors: It has happened that the rumors transmitted on WhatsApp create not only a series of misinformation, but also disaster, paranoia and even slaughter. As it happened in India. According to the newspaper The New York Times, a series of messages were broadcast on the platform describing groups of child kidnappers.

Write Amen and send it to more people: Several users still do not realize that if you forward a certain message, nothing will happen, even if they tell you that “you will earn more than ten million dollars if you do not.”

WhatsApp will never close: Despite the possibility that the platform crashes every so often, WhatsApp will never close because communication depends a lot on users and they provide what they want to have in the app and how to make the most of it.

WhatsApp groups: You should never put the name “Pedophilia” in your conversation, if you do, WhatsApp will block not only you, but also all members of the group.



