WhatsApp Beta can get search tab for stickers

Constantly updated to present new features and thus keep its lead in the instant messaging market, WhatsApp has been constantly caught with tests of news for its users, which even includes the long-awaited synchronization between platforms, which would allow migration between Android and iOS without losing your track records.

In addition, we have also seen that Facebook has been devising some improvements for the application, which includes the observation in the source code of WhatsApp Beta 2.20.198.5, recently made available on the Google Play Store, the inclusion of tabs for stickers with integrated search.

Still in development and not activated in the application, the novelty will divide the existing stickers based on what they represent (in the print below, it is possible to observe that the passionate, happy, sad and more tabs are mentioned), in addition to the obvious “all” tab.

In addition, it is also possible to observe that the new interface of stickers will possibly offer a search bar, which would help users to find what will make the most sense for their conversation, thus escaping the tabs predetermined by the app system.

For now, there is still no information regarding the availability of this novelty, but considering its citation in the source code of the Android test version, it is expected that at least it will arrive soon.

Users who want to activate the beta version of WhatsApp can do so by requesting inclusion in the Play Store testing program or downloading the APK directly, always remembering that, as it is a testing application, instabilities may exist , therefore it is not suitable for those looking for a flawless app.



