WhatsApp Beta Brings Subtle Color Changes in New Version

WhatsApp: Subtle modifications have landed with the new Beta version of WhatsApp, 2.21.12.12. This time, notification-related UI elements are no longer green, but bluish — that’s when the app is set to night mode.

According to WABetaInfo, depending on the Android device used, the feature varies, for example, in the “Reply” and “Mark as read” functions, as some users may find it in the traditional view or even not receive it.

Anyway, such inconsistencies are common in test programs, which also do not ensure the implementation of experiments in final builds. Still, guides the vehicle, the availability of the redesign is certain in this case; to check it out, just make sure you install the version mentioned above.

Latest implementations

In recent days, the messaging app has gained improved search for stickers and confirmed that accounts will be used on up to four devices. In addition, WhatsApp Business received a new API, aimed at optimizing the experience of companies with the solution.

Finally, speeding up audio messages is already a possibility in the web version, and temporary messages may soon become standard.