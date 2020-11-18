WhatsApp Beta allows you mute videos without uploading

WhatsApp is testing yet another function in its beta version on Android. The latest update of the app allows the user to silence videos before sending to contacts.

The option appears on the content delivery screen. Just below the duration bar, WhatsApp Beta now displays a sound symbol. As with other apps, the user simply presses the icon and the audio is muted completely.

According to the WABetaInfo website, the novelty is not exclusive to sending files to contacts. When the user opens the Status posting screen with a video, the option to mute the sound is also presented.

No release date

The function of muting videos before publication can only be used in WhatsApp Beta of Android with version 2.20.207.2. The tool is still being tested and is not expected to be released for all users of the app.

However, as the function of disabling audio from videos is not very complex, the trend is that the option will be launched in the final edition of the messenger for Android and iOS in the near future. While some users should take advantage of the novelty, the feature is certainly not the most expected among the tools being tested on WhatsApp.

Recently, developers started to implement self-destructive messages in the iOS version of the app, which are already available on Android. In the future, the app may also gain a “vacation mode”, which silences archived conversations and groups.



