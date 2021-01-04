WhatsApp beats New Year’s Eve call record

Facebook announced last Friday (1st) that the company’s chat and call services reached quite impressive numbers at the turn of 2021 – including with a record beat on WhatsApp. The covid-19 pandemic, which restricted fraternization and kept many families away in person, contributed directly to the situation.

On the night of December 31, more than 1.4 billion WhatsApp calls (including voice and video calls) were made globally, a new daily record for the platform. The app still has more to celebrate: the average number of calls in 2020 grew 50% compared to the same period in 2019.

In the case of Facebook Messenger, the Augmented Reality effect “2020 Fireworks” was the most used of da, at least in the United States. It was also the record for video calls with more than three people in the country – twice as many users compared to other times of the year. In addition, there were 55 million live streams on Instagram and Facebook worldwide.



