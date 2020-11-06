WhatsApp, ‘Auto Deleted Message After 7 Days’

WhatsApp announced a new feature that will be available to users in November. With this feature called disappearing messages, messages in any conversation will be automatically deleted after 7 days. Users will be able to access this feature on both the iOS and Android version of the app.

As a matter of fact, “lost posts” first entered our lives with Snapchat. Taking action on the popularization of the platform, Facebook also offered such features in its services. The most obvious example of this is the story feature available on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram today. WhatsApp’s disappearing messages feature focuses directly on chat content. In this way, users do not have to delete their messages one by one.

WhatsApp’s “Lost Messages” feature will look like this

We did not have any control over whether or not the shipments were deleted in the disappearing shipment feature published until now, and the shipments usually disappear within 24 hours. However, in the lost messages feature of WhatsApp, the content of the chat is deleted after 7 days, not 24 hours. Although users cannot decide during which time the messages will be deleted in the lost messages feature, they will have the right to turn the feature off and on.

According to the statements made by WhatsApp, the lost messages feature will be available to users in November. Moreover, both Android and iOS users will be able to experience the lost messages feature of WhatsApp. Although the authorities are very hopeful about this feature, how satisfied the users will be will be evident in the coming period.



