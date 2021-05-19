WhatsApp: At Last WhatsApp Tests its Most Anticipated fFunction: Vacation Mode / Archived Chats

WhatsApp: One of the most useful for many users, the WhatsApp Archive Chat function allows you to hide a conversation from the Chats tab and access it again whenever you want, allowing the app to organize conversations with your contacts however you want . A gentle way to ignore someone without having to get to the point of lockdown for sure.

WhatsApp Vacation Mode / Archived Chats

The problem was that when you received a new message in that particular chat that you had archived, the conversation left the archive and returned to the active chats list, so if you wanted to remove it from this you had to archive it again. And so on constantly.

The new Vacation mode comes to replace this, since once activated in Options -it is removed by default-, the ‘Vacation Mode’ prevents a chat that we have archived from going out again if it receives a new message, keeping that conversation in the archive without leaving until the user decides. Vacation mode, which is based on Silent mode, also works for WhatsApp groups – what a blessing.

How the new Vacation mode works

How does it work? Once you have the function available in your WhatsApp, you will see that the archived chats will move to the top of the conversation list under the same heading: ‘Archived chats’. If you touch this option you will be able to enter and see all the listed conversations that you decided to archive, and also another tab called ‘Notifications’: Here you have 2 different options:

– Notify new messages: Activated by default so that you know who writes you even if you have it archived, if you decide to deactivate this function, you will be activating Vacation mode, so archived chats will continue to remain in the archive when new messages arrive and not you will find out.

– Automatically hide inactive chats: it is an extension of vacation mode. When enabled, if a chat is older than 6 months, it will be automatically archived.

Already in testing in WhatsApp Beta

Vacation mode was renamed Archived Chats, and then ‘Read Later’ in November 2020. But in March it was back to its original name. But what interests us is not so much the name change as that we can use it now, because it is becoming more begging than the Dark Mode without a doubt.

According to the WABetaInfo portal, the new WhatsApp Android beta, v2.21.11.1, integrates this mode and renames it – again – to Archived Chats. And although it can finally be used, at the moment it is only available for “certain testers”, and it will still take time to reach everyone with WhatsApp Beta Android.

Be that as it may, at least it is already in beta testing. And that means that sooner rather than later we will have this function activated.