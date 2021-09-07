WhatsApp announced: Support ends for 43 models!

Popular messaging app WhatsApp will end its support for dozens of models as of November 1. Here is that list published…

WhatsApp, one of the most used messaging platforms in the world, is constantly getting brand new features thanks to new updates.

Especially after the controversial privacy policy, the company rolled up its sleeves, constantly adding new features to the platform to win the hearts of users again. However, new updates and features will not be available on every phone. Because WhatsApp has announced that it will end the support of some models this year, as it does every year.

WhatsApp will end support for 43 devices in November

WhatsApp messenger developers revise their supported operating systems at least once a year. While this last happened in December 2020, now the operating systems that will be out of support as of November 1 have been updated again.

As of November, the application is now; It will not work on smartphones running Android 4.0.3, iOS 9 and KaiOS 2.5.0. Here is the list of models with this operating system:

apple

iPhone SE;

iPhone 6S;

iPhone 6S Plus.

Samsung

Galaxy Trend Lite;

Galaxy Trend II;

Galaxy SII;

Galaxy S3 mini;

Galaxy Xcover 2;

Galaxy Core;

Galaxy Ace 2.

LG

Lucid 2

Optimus F7

Optimus F5

Optimus L3 II Dual

Optimus F5

Optimus L5

Best L5 2

Optimus L5 Dual

Optimus L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Dual

Optimus L7 II

Optimus F6 Enact

Optimus L4 II Dual

Optimus F3

Optimus L4 II

Best L2 2

Optimus Nitro HD и 4X HD

Optimus F3Q

ZTE

Grand S Flex

V956

Grand X Quad V987

Large Memo

Huawei

Ascend G740

Ascend Mate

Ascend D Quad XL

Ascend D1 Quad XL

Ascend P1 S

Ascend D2

Sony

Sony Xperia Miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Xperia Arc S

Other

Alcatel One Touch Evo 7

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Caterpillar Cat B15

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

Lenovo A820

UMi X2

Faea F1

THL W8

Note: Apple’s models listed above may be out of support if they are updated. For this, do not forget to update your phone to the latest version.