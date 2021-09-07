WhatsApp announced: Support ends for 43 models!

Popular messaging app WhatsApp will end its support for dozens of models as of November 1. Here is that list published…
WhatsApp, one of the most used messaging platforms in the world, is constantly getting brand new features thanks to new updates.
Especially after the controversial privacy policy, the company rolled up its sleeves, constantly adding new features to the platform to win the hearts of users again. However, new updates and features will not be available on every phone. Because WhatsApp has announced that it will end the support of some models this year, as it does every year.
WhatsApp will end support for 43 devices in November
WhatsApp messenger developers revise their supported operating systems at least once a year. While this last happened in December 2020, now the operating systems that will be out of support as of November 1 have been updated again.
As of November, the application is now; It will not work on smartphones running Android 4.0.3, iOS 9 and KaiOS 2.5.0. Here is the list of models with this operating system:
apple
- iPhone SE;
- iPhone 6S;
- iPhone 6S Plus.
Samsung
- Galaxy Trend Lite;
- Galaxy Trend II;
- Galaxy SII;
- Galaxy S3 mini;
- Galaxy Xcover 2;
- Galaxy Core;
- Galaxy Ace 2.
LG
- Lucid 2
- Optimus F7
- Optimus F5
- Optimus L3 II Dual
- Optimus F5
- Optimus L5
- Best L5 2
- Optimus L5 Dual
- Optimus L3 II
- Optimus L7
- Optimus L7 II Dual
- Optimus L7 II
- Optimus F6 Enact
- Optimus L4 II Dual
- Optimus F3
- Optimus L4 II
- Best L2 2
- Optimus Nitro HD и 4X HD
- Optimus F3Q
ZTE
- Grand S Flex
- V956
- Grand X Quad V987
- Large Memo
Huawei
- Ascend G740
- Ascend Mate
- Ascend D Quad XL
- Ascend D1 Quad XL
- Ascend P1 S
- Ascend D2
Sony
- Sony Xperia Miro
- Sony Xperia Neo L
- Xperia Arc S
Other
- Alcatel One Touch Evo 7
- Archos 53 Platinum
- HTC Desire 500
- Caterpillar Cat B15
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight
- Lenovo A820
- UMi X2
- Faea F1
- THL W8
Note: Apple’s models listed above may be out of support if they are updated. For this, do not forget to update your phone to the latest version.