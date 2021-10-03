WhatsApp announced a new feature for disappearing messages!

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging application, has introduced its new feature for disappearing messages to beta users.

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging application, continues to gain new features. The platform, which recently incorporated Telegram’s favorite feature of disappearing messages, is now developing this option. The company is preparing to offer users much more comprehensive options.

Considering users who care about privacy, WhatsApp has released a new feature for disappearing messages. Accordingly, people who do not want to send a permanent message using the application will be able to determine the time when the content in question will self-destruct. Here are the details.

Users will be able to create a timer for lost WhatsApp messages

Testing important features with beta users before releasing it, WhatsApp has released a very interesting update for iOS. The update, which adds new capabilities to disappearing messages, allows users to choose when the message disappears before sending it. From here, you can mark the options you want from single view, 24 hours or 3 months.

It is certain that many WhatsApp users will find the new feature interesting. However, it is good to be careful. Unfortunately, the application does not prevent users from taking screenshots of disappearing messages or warn the other person. That’s why the company’s emphasis on “privacy” doesn’t mean much.

It should be noted that the feature in question is still in beta and is only available to some iOS users. However, considering that it has already attracted the attention of users, it is highly likely that it will come to all platforms and devices in a very short time.

So what do you think about this subject? Do you like the new scheduling feature of WhatsApp for disappearing messages? You can share your views with us in the comments section.