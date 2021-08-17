WhatsApp: Android Chat Transfer is Released on iOS

WhatsApp: On Monday (16), WhatsApp began releasing the function of transferring conversations between iPhone and Android cell phones. With the new feature, users can transfer their entire chat history to another smartphone.

According to Wabetainfo website, the functionality is already working for those who are beta tester and have iOS 2.21.160.16 installed on the device. Also, you need to install the Switch to Android app to complete the process.

Among the requirements to carry out the transfer of chats from one location to another, it is necessary to ensure that the cell phone that will receive the data has enough space. The app also requires a few steps to complete the transfer.

At this start, the tool should perform transfers only to Samsung devices. Last week, the South Korean brand announced a partnership with WhatsApp to ensure that models like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be among models compatible with the function. In the coming days, however, anyone who owns any Samsung device with Android 10 or higher will also be able to use the feature.

The opposite path, from transferring Android devices to iOS, should still take a while, despite being tested.