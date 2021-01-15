WhatsApp and privacy: after Procon-SP

It is not new that Facebook has been working for greater integration between its social networks. Messenger recently received a new interface that is very similar to that of Instagram, which in turn had its Directs integrated with Mark Zuckerberg’s messenger in a single service.

The company’s most recent move came on the 5th, when WhatsApp quietly updated its privacy terms, allowing users’ data to be shared with other companies in the Facebook group. The novelty did not please Procon-SP, which gave the company a period of 72 hours to explain how the measures fit into the General Data Protection Law (LGPD) and what is the legal basis for this data sharing.

Another question raised is the differential treatment between Europeans and Brazilians, considering that users in Europe will not be subject to the same guidelines. Now, as I had informed earlier, the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), an integral part of the Ministry of Justice, also requested explanations from Facebook, giving a period of 72 hours.

As Pedro Aurélio Silva, Senacon’s acting secretary, explains, “What concerns us is the level of transparency and information to the consumer of this update, the need for consent and the sharing of information from WhatsApp to Facebook”. Another body that also took action in the face of the situation was the Consumer Protection Institute, Idec, with the objective of allowing users to continue using the app even without agreeing with the guidelines.

Procon-SP questions WhatsApp about new data usage term and privacy policy

In early 2021 WhatsApp introduced new terms of use with a new privacy policy. This change generated mistrust in many people because it was suspected that Facebook and partner companies could use personal data available for the application in an invasive way. Now Procon-SP has activated WhatsApp to ask for more explanations about how this will happen.

Procon’s concern is that the new privacy policy does not conflict with the General Data Protection Law that has been in force since August 2020, which establishes rules for the processing of personal data by applications and websites.

In addition, Procon wants to assess whether the change also does not violate the Consumer Protection Code, which protects users from abusive, unfair practices, coercive sales methods or who are unfair to those using the application, after all the new term speaks mainly about the use of data by WhatsApp Business and Facebook partners.