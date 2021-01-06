WhatsApp: Allows you to use 4 devices at the same time

The website WABetaInfo released yesterday (4) information that can meet the wishes of many WhatsApp users: a feature that allows you to use your account on multiple devices at the same time, without the need for an active internet connection on the main device.

According to the site, which specializes in publishing news on tests of the most popular messaging application in the world, beta version 2.21.1.1., Released for Android and available on Google Play, opens up the new possibility, by inviting the user to test a beta version WhatsApp Web that “doesn’t require you to keep your smartphone connected”.

To use WhatsApp Web today, your smartphone must be connected to the web at all times. In the new version, in addition to stating that the smartphone does not need to be connected, the text states that “up to four devices can be used at the same time”, which means not only support for multiple devices, but also that the feature will be available in the version web.

Some of the features under development have not yet been made available, such as the possibility to silence, archive and delete chats and messages, in addition to the possibility of initiating audio calls from the desktop version. These features are expected to be added in a future version, with no release date yet.