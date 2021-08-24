WhatsApp Agrees To Readjust Privacy Policy

WhatsApp has pledged to make adjustments to its new privacy policy in Brazil, in force since May 15, following the recommendation given by public bodies that work in consumer protection, defense of the economic order and data protection. The announcement was made through a public note released last Friday (20).

According to the document, the messenger will not delete or suspend accounts because of changes to the term of service, which provides for data sharing with Facebook. The note was signed by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD), the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacom) and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

The platform belonging to Facebook also made a commitment to adopt, in the national market, the same practices of transparency that it already performs in the European Union. The updating of the terms referring to WhatsApp Business and the disclosure of reports and other documents requested by ANPD are other points highlighted in the agreement.

The messenger also undertook to prepare educational materials explaining the safe use of its services and to safeguard the rights guaranteed to users by the General Data Protection Law (LGPD). The company has until August 31 to present the bodies with proof of implementation of all the agreed measures.

WhatsApp comments agreement

In a note sent to TecMundo, the messaging app reinforced its availability to collaborate with the authorities in carrying out the adjustments in its terms of privacy. Check the release in full:

WhatsApp sees as positive the opportunity to clarify information regarding the update of its privacy policy and reiterates that it is in constant contact with the competent bodies. The company reinforces its availability for cooperation with the Brazilian authorities and will continue to provide the necessary information both to the authorities and to its users.