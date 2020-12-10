WhatsApp accuses its policy of opting for iMessage

On Wednesday (9), WhatsApp revealed that Apple is imposing anti-competitive policies for competing messaging apps competing with iMessage. A spokesman for the Facebook messenger disclosed the conflicting relationship between the companies to the Axios website and said the apple is constantly trying to boost its own products by pruning rivals through privacy policies.

Apple moved against social media and its iPhone apps with its data sharing policy that started on iOS 14. The company required companies to report what data they collected from consumers – when in the foreground and at the time of installation – and took this information in a succinct and clear way to the consumer through a screen notification, which caused a certain reaction in the users.

For WhatsApp, the rule is the same: users are faced with a window that reports what data is collected by the application – phone number, cell phone profile, IP address, contacts and even payment information, if requested – generating surprise for those who did not know the requirements of the application.

However, the WhatsApp spokesman claims that the measure is anti-competitive because it does not affect Apple’s own applications. According to him, iMessage is not affected by the privacy policy at any time, which could alienate the WhatsApp user due to the alerts and convince him that iMessage is a “less invasive” alternative.

No fight in justice

WhatsApp complaints were nothing more than lines at this point. The company did not reveal whether it would take legal action against the company, so there is a chance that the messenger will not go further in this fight.

Still, Facebook maintains an even more complicated relationship with Apple after the implementation of privacy tools, especially after being used as a reference as a company that “collects as much data as it can”. The dispute has not yet reached the courts, but both persist in a constant exchange of accusations: Facebook, for its incessant collection of user data; and Apple, in its authoritative control over iPhones, iPads and other devices.



