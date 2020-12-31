WhatsApp ‘abandons’ old iPhones and Androids

Update – 12/30/2020 – 2:50 pm: WhatsApp issued an official statement on the news that its messenger would stop working on a series of devices on 01/01/2021 explaining that, in fact, support for these models has already been closed. This means that the smartphones listed are no longer able to run the communication tool. The confusion over the date came after an update to the messenger’s terms of service this December, but that didn’t change information about the end of support for the aforementioned phones and operating systems. Check out the original news below:

As of January 1, WhatsApp will end support for several devices – which, consequently, will prevent its owners from using the instant messaging app without changing cell phones. The action will affect those with old devices; if this is the case, it is good to take a look at the list released.

Despite being commonplace, this is the first time that iPhones have been “contemplated” by a round of shutdowns. In addition, the company emphasizes the need to keep operating systems up to date, since some of those selected must run minimal environments for the continuity of services.

In the case of smartphone users with KaiOS, based on Linux, including owners of JioPhone and JioPhone 2, the requirement is that the devices have version 2.5.1 or later if the goal is to keep the app in 2021.

Finally, if there is a jailbreak in your companion from the Apple company, it is possible that everything will continue to work perfectly. However, the practice is not recommended by WhatsApp, since such modifications may affect the functionality of the devices.

Therefore, eventual problems must be corrected by the user himself, without any help from the company.



