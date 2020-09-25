WhatsApp, a Bollywood drug trafficking scandal

WhatsApp stated that its privacy system had nothing to do with the messages that Indian authorities obtained regarding a drug trafficking case in Bollywood.

WhatsApp declared on Thursday that its messages are protected and no third party can access them, amid speculation in the case of several Bollywood actresses who were summoned by the Indian anti-narcotics police to testify about their possible link with drug trafficking.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had access to messages sent via WhatsApp in 2017 involving actresses Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor in chats obtained from the phone of talent agent Jaya Saha

How NCB retrieved WhatsApp chats allegedly between Deepika Padukone and her manager. Remember these chats are from 2017. @dramadhikari writeshttps://t.co/HC7ATSOknV — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) September 24, 2020

Saha has been questioned in another drug case during investigations into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a 34-year-old actor who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

Saha, along with Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and other actresses were summoned for questioning by the NCB after WhatsApp messages were recovered from the phone of Sushant Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, which revealed conversations about the acquisition of drugs.

WhatsApp defends its security system

The Facebook-owned instant messaging company released a statement saying: “WhatsApp protects your messages with end-to-end encryption so that only you and the person you are communicating with can read what is being sent, and no one in the medium can access it, not even WhatsApp. ”

“It is important to remember that people sign up for WhatsApp using only a phone number, and WhatsApp does not have access to the content of your message,” said a company spokesperson.

“WhatsApp follows the guidance provided by the manufacturers of operating systems for storage on the device and we encourage people to take advantage of all the security features that operating systems provide, such as strong passwords or biometric identifications to prevent third parties from accessing stored content on the device, ”he added….



