WhatsApp 2? Play with app becomes trending topic in Brazil

This Monday (22), the launch of the possible “WhatsApp 2” pumped on Twitter. During the afternoon, the subject came to be the first in the trendings topics in Brazil, with more than 29.6 thousand tweets on the social network.

The supposed new application is completely fake, but it ended up going viral because content producers talked about it. Youtuber Felipe Neto, for example, said that he would like the app to remove the tagging of people who are online, speed up voice messages and automatically detect “groaning”.

Another famous person who helped to give a chorus to the zoation was the actor Bruno Gagliasso. He tweeted asking what the new software was about and received a barrage of joking responses about it.

A publication that was also quite successful was that of “TV Maresol”, a fictional television station that has more than 130 thousand followers on Twitter. The profile published a montage saying that “WhatsApp 2 is 12 days away”.

The image shows that the fake app would have a “premium” look, exchanging green for shades of gold and black. Here are some of the best memes on the subject.