What’s The Song in The Dance Scene on Wednesday?

The Netflix reboot and spin-off of The Addams Family draws attention to Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), who has become a TikTok sensation thanks to a certain dance scene.

The series, created by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar and Tim Burton, tells the story of Wednesday’s life as a student at the supernatural boarding school Nevermore Academy.

“Wednesday is trying to master her emerging psychic abilities, thwart a monstrous series of murders that terrorized the local town, and unravel the supernatural mystery that quarreled with her parents 25 years ago— and all this during her new and very complicated relationship in Nevermore,” synopsis. is reading.

What’s the song during Wednesday’s dance scene?

In the fourth episode, titled “Woe, What a Night“, Wednesday and her classmates attend the annual Rave’N dance, where she performs a dance number choreographed by Jenna Ortega herself.

The soundtrack to the episode is voiced by the song “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps. The track included in the band’s second album “Psychedelic Jungle” was originally performed by Ronnie Cook and Gaylads. He was also previously featured in the 1986 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2.

Speaking to NME about the dance, Ortega said: “I put it on myself! I’m not a dancer, and I’m sure it’s obvious. I got the song [‘Goo Goo Muck’] about a week before and I was just pulling everything I could… it’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID, so filming was terrible.

“Yes, I woke up and — it’s strange, I never get sick, and when I get sick, it’s not very much — I had pains in my body. I felt as if I had been hit by a car, and that a little goblin had escaped from my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus. They gave me medications between takes because we were waiting for a positive result.”

She added: “I asked to redo it, but we didn’t have time. I think I could do it a little better…”

Later on Twitter, Ortega paid tribute to the artists who inspired the dance. “Siouxsie Sioux, Rich Man’s Frug by Bob Foss, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavan and archival footage of Goths dancing in the clubs of the 80s. They helped me with this.”

Thanks to Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the 80’s. Helped me out on this one. https://t.co/zlxlv1JUW4 — Jenna Ortega (@jennaortega) November 25, 2022

In a four – star review , NME wrote: “If there’s one thing fans of The Addams Family should know before watching the Netflix reboot on Wednesday, it’s to expect the unexpected.

“Yes, the image — pigtails, pale skin, stripes — looks like a classic of the 90s. Yes, she remains sullen and prickly. Yes, the action still takes place in a creepy mansion. But dive a little beyond the first few episodes and you’ll find that the environment is very different from the one we know.”