The world knows that Pete Davidson had his share of cute girlfriends, famous exes and relationships. Keen-eyed fans have always wondered how all beautiful women are attracted to this man. From his brief engagement to pop star Ariana Grande to Bridgerton’s romance with Phoebe Dynevor, he has certainly dated many gorgeous women. Not to mention the notorious entanglement with Kim Kardashian, which ended in great chaos and controversy.

However, the comedian was spotted with Emily Ratajkowski holding hands after the breakup. Rumors of their romance appeared almost two months after Howard Stern predicted that they would look good together. Surprisingly, the couple doesn’t seem to be moving forward, and Pete’s new relationship ended at the very beginning. After seeing a long list of the American actor’s love life, the Internet goes crazy, arranging a meme festival.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski split up

According to information provided by Page Six, Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have ended their relationship. The 29-year-old actor was spotted with his partner in the movie “Bodies, bodies, bodies” Chase Sui Wonders. He went shopping with Miracles at Whole Foods in Brooklyn, as well as to the Rangers game. While the model-turned-author has also recently been pictured with artist Jack Greer.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have broken up, Page Six reports. pic.twitter.com/SbIwljq4kr — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 27, 2022

The couple went their separate ways, ending their affair, and it’s “good for both of them,” sources say. Moreover, now fans are making their guesses about who will be the next lady in line, and many fear for Jenna Ortega.

You may remember how fans came to the defense of the “Wednesday” star and warned the graduate of the “Saturday Night Live” show to stay away from her. Now that the actors are single, they go crazy that he can approach Ortega.

The user stated, “What’s the point of rizz if you can’t keep a solid girl for longer than 8 months.” — an opinion shared by many fans who wonder why the comedian’s relationship ends so quickly.

Another fan commented: “Now I’m afraid for Jenna Ortega.”

“This guy is naughty but has dated the most beautiful women in the world,” another added.

jenna get behind me pic.twitter.com/LzcdxzH9uX — tj (@crazytoqether) December 27, 2022

jenna ortega next — kkbutterfly27xx (@kkbutterfly27xx) December 27, 2022

Meanwhile, as it became known in her podcast High Low last week, Ratajkowski has joined the dating app. “I felt cheeky because so many people told me not to understand it,” the 31-year-old star explained to her listeners.

What do you think? Who will be Davidson’s next romantic crush?