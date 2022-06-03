What’s the next Star Wars movie?

The Star Wars franchise has seen a resurgence of game content with a trilogy of sequels and two additional films, but after the conclusion of the Skywalker saga, some may wonder what the next Star Wars movie will be. From a commercial point of view, the sequel to the “Star Wars” trilogy is enjoying great success, as is the first side film “Rogue One: Star Wars: Stories”. “Solo: Star Wars. Since the release of “Star Wars: Skywalker.

The Star Wars franchise has found overwhelming success thanks to its first television series, The Mandalorian, which debuted shortly before the conclusion of the Star Wars sequel trilogy. In many ways, the Mandalorian is now the face of the Star Wars brand: the Boba Fett Book spin-off series, the ongoing Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and future projects such as Andor, Ahsoka, and The Novice demonstrate what the future of the franchise looks like, mostly on the Disney streaming service+. Despite this, the Star Wars franchise is still planning to release more theatrical films, and Patty Jenkins’ upcoming Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is due to be released in 2023 along with Taika Waititi’s untitled Star Wars film, which is also in development.

For a while, Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron was considered the next Star Wars movie with plans to release the film in December 2023, but Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced a change of plans in May 2022. The Rogue Squadron is now suspended. which will allow the plot to continue to develop, while the next cinematic release of the Star Wars franchise will be an untitled Taika Waititi film about Star Wars, which, according to Kennedy, should be released at the end of 2023. In addition to the Waititi film and Rogue Squadron, the Star Wars franchise is also developing the animated film Star Wars: The Droid Story, a film by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, two unnamed Star Wars films scheduled for release in 2025 and 2027, respectively, and Ryan Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy. the development of which has been suspended indefinitely.

Everything We Know about Taiki Waititi’s “Star Wars” movie

Little is known about Taiki Waititi’s upcoming Star Wars movie, but the director’s signature style is likely to lead to a comedy film. In addition to the end of the film’s release at the end of 2023, the concept art of the film was presented in December 2020, showing a colorful part of the cosmos along with a diamond-shaped object. Although the significance of the object is unknown, it vaguely resembles the monolith of Mortis shown in the third season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Although it’s probably a coincidence, Mortis’ knowledge has not been extensively researched outside of the Clone Wars story arc. which makes it a potential location for new stories with impressive visuals, given its dynamic Force-influenced landscape.

Why “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron” was postponed

Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron is an exciting new project for the Star Wars franchise based on Jenkins’ comments. Drawing inspiration from various canonical and non-film Legends materials, the film will focus on the famous X-Wing fighter squadron, which in the canon is named after the rebels who fought in the Battle of Scarif. In “Legends,” Rogue Squadron was the focus of three popular video games, the X-Wing novel series, and a comic book series that could potentially be the basis of Jenkin’s film, although interviews strongly suggest that they inspired the film. rather than adapt to it. The film “Rogue Squadron” is intended for both casual and ardent fans of “Star Wars”.

According to Jenkins, by December 2020, the story of the Rogue Squadron movie was in development, and it seems that this is still the case. The delay of Rogue Squadron for an indefinite period is connected with the further development of the plot, which perhaps indicates that creating a universal game that will appeal to both long—time and casual fans of “Star Wars” is a complex process. Despite this, Rogue Squadron could still be the next Star Wars movie to be released after the upcoming Taiki Waititi movie.

Every upcoming Star Wars Movie

