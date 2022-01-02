What’s the Latest Situation in Metaverse Coins?

While 2021 is a good year for metaverse coins, it is a question of whether these coins will continue to be popular in 2022. Let’s take a look at how these coins performed in the first days of 2022, while providing big gains to their investors in 2021.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA), the largest metaverse coin, was trading at $0.07 earlier last year, rising to an all-time high of $5.89 during the year, up 8.244%.

Although it is not known whether Mana will continue this performance in 2022, investors and analysts share their predictions that the metaverse craze will continue this year.

As of the time of writing, the popular altcoin is currently changing hands at $3.32, up 0.75% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

On the other hand, Decenrtaland (MANA) continues to trade 45% below its all-time high of $5.98.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

When we look at Axie Infinity, another crypto currency that comes to mind when Metaverse coins are mentioned, it has been recorded as one of the shining stars of 2021 in the popular altcoin.

So much so that AXS managed to delight its investors with an increase of 57,801 percent last year.

The popular cryptocurrency AXS, which was traded at $0.29 in early 2021, started a major rally during the year and increased its price from $0.29 to $166.5.

After hitting an all-time high, AXS is currently trading 43% below ATH.

In addition, Axie Infinity continues to trade at $ 94.27, with an increase of 1.10% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data, as of the time of writing the content.

The Sandbox (SAND)

Finally, users; Let’s look at The Sandbox, which is defined as a metaverse where they can create game experiences, that is, design games, play designed games and earn money from it.

The popular cryptocurrency has taken its place among the leading metaverse coins on The Sandbox. So much so that SAND made a name for itself by signing an increase of 29.8152% in 2021.

The popular altcoin was trading at $0.028 at the beginning of 2021, reaching an all-time high of $8.46 on November 25. However, with the decline in the market, there was a slight pullback in the price.

As of the time of writing, SAND continues to trade at $5.89, down 0.71% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.