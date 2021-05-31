What’s On The Most Complete TVs For Movies And Series?

TV: If there’s something most Brazilians like, it’s watching television. To watch soap operas, talk shows, reality shows, journalism, sports and interviews, this is a practically mandatory item in the homes of the population of our country. In other words, we are talking about a fundamental electronic that is part of the daily lives of almost everyone in Tupinikim lands.

And we have a very old relationship with television. Since it arrived here in the 1950s, with big and heavy black and white models, our passion for TVs has only increased and this continues with the most modern and tech-filled TVs.

Films and series have only increased interest in TVs

The arrival of streaming services in recent years has helped to further increase our passion for TVs. While it is possible to watch Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and other platforms on your computer, television is still the preferred equipment for consuming movies and series.

And those who think that it doesn’t make much difference which device will be used to marathon series or watch the latest movie releases are mistaken. It is in the smart TV segment that we find devices that bring 8K resolution, models that have four times more definition than 4K.

Smart TV technologies for movies and series

But what good can this 8K resolution bring? Before we explain what this new trend has to provide, it must be said that LG was one of the first to offer what we call the real 8K, receiving the seal (granted by the Consumer Technology Association) that attests to the capability of branded televisions in meet the technical requirements to reproduce the content at that resolution.

When it comes to smart TVs, we can assume that the more pixels, which are those tiny dots of an image when we look at it closely, the better the image. On a television with 4K resolution, we have 8,294,400 pixels that are responsible for reproducing the scenes seen on the screen.

On a real 8K TV like the LG NanoCell, that number goes up to 33 million pixels on the screen, which results in an image with incredible definition.