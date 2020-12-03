What’s new to 2021 flagship phones with Snapdragon 888

Qualcomm introduced the latest 5G-equipped flagship smartphone processor Snapdragon 888 on the first day of the Snapdragon Tech Summit. On the second day of the event, the company shared all the details about the new chipset that will power almost all major Android flagships of 2021.

First, let’s share the basics: The new processor will be one of Qualcomm’s first devices with ARM’s latest customized Cortex-X1 core. It will also include the new Kryo 680 CPU, which promises a maximum performance of 25 percent higher than last year’s chip with a clock speed of 2.84 GHz. And the company’s new Adreno 660 GPU promises a 35 percent increase in graphics rendering, as Qualcomm says is the biggest performance leap ever for its GPUs. The new CPU and GPU are better at power efficiency than Snapdragon 875, with a 25 percent improvement for the Kyro 680 and a 20 percent improvement for the Adreno 660.

Another key difference between the Snapdragon 888 and last year’s 865 processor is that Qualcomm has finally integrated its 5G modem directly into the on-chip system. This means manufacturers won’t have to deal with finding space (and power supply) for a second external modem. In particular, Snapdragon 888 will include Qualcomm’s 5nm X60 modem, which the company announced in February, and will provide better carrier aggregation and download speeds of up to 7.5 Gbps on new devices. The Snapdragon 888 will support the new 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E standard alongside Wi-Fi 6, making it the default on most Android flagships, expanding its scope.

As a Snapdragon update has become a tradition, Qualcomm also pays great attention to camera improvements. The new Spectra 580 ISP is Qualcomm’s first ISP with a triple image signal processor, capable of simultaneously capturing three 4K HDR video streams or three 28-megapixel photos at up to 2.7 gigapixels per second (35 percent faster than last year). provides opportunity.

Snapdragon 888 also offers advanced burst shooting capabilities and can take up to 120 photos in a single second at 10 megapixel resolution. Finally, the upgraded ISP adds computational HDR to 4K videos, an advanced low-light capture architecture, and the option to take 10-bit color photography in HEIF. However, it is up to phone manufacturers to create cameras that can take advantage of the new features.

Thanks to Qualcomm’s new Hexagon 780 artificial intelligence processor, there are big changes in AI performance. The Snapdragon 888 features a sixth-generation AI Engine that Qualcomm promises will help improve everything from computational photography to gaming and voice assistant performance. Snapdragon 888 can perform 26 trillion operations per second (TOPS) compared to 15 TOPS on Snapdragon 865 and offers three times better power efficiency. Additionally, Qualcomm promises major improvements in both scalar and tensor AI missions as part of these upgrades.

In addition, the Snapdragon 888 features the second generation Qualcomm Detection Hub, a dedicated low-power AI processor for smaller hardware-based tasks such as determining when you raise your phone to illuminate the screen. The new second-generation Detection Center has been significantly improved, which means the phone can rely less on the main Hexagon processor for these tasks.

All this provides a significant increase in the capabilities of Qualcomm, and therefore almost every flagship Android smartphone we will see in 2021. The first Snapdragon 888 smartphones are expected to arrive in early 2021, indicating that we won’t wait long to experience the capabilities of the new processor.



