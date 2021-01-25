What’s new on Twitter “forces” the Clubhouse to start

Clubhouse, an audio-based social network that has shown impressive growth in recent months, is the new trend of the moment abroad.

With more than 600 thousand registered users (the service is only available under invitations), the platform, which was previously exclusive to the iPhone, is finally about to win its first app for Android.

The news was disclosed by the company itself in a recent post on the official blog, thanks to a second round of financing led by Andreessen Horowitz through the company’s partner, Andrew Chen.

Social network has growth threatened by Twitter’s new Spaces feature

With the money, Clubhouse intends to launch new products that include, of course, the Android app, something that should expand the user base even further.

In addition, investments in infrastructure and technology will also be made, aiming to offer faster support to users, improve classification and discovery and present a new subsidy program for creators, something that should bring even more influencers and content creators to the social network. .

Clubhouse remains free for all users to date, and does not have ads.

Most interesting of all, the Clubhouse decided to expand its services to Android in a good time, a few minutes after Twitter made official a similar feature called Spaces.

Basically, in the solution offered by Twitter, people can create virtual chat rooms where they can have conversations with other people (the feature has not yet been released to all users, as it is in the testing phase).