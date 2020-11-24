What’s new on Netflix: What’s in the catalog in December

November is already saying goodbye, and with that the time has come to know some of the news that will arrive in the Netflix catalog in December.

With Christmas approaching, the streaming platform is already preparing to add special films and series to celebrate the festivities. The Filmes que Marcam Época series will have an exclusive season for the occasion, recalling great Christmas productions recognized by the world. Also premiering this month is the second season of Christmas Boyfriend, a romantic series that satirizes family comments about relationships.

The Dark World of Sabrina, a series based on the comic books of the same name, also wins another season, leading the protagonist to face an even greater evil, coming directly from the books of H.P. Lovecraft. In addition, the acclaimed Vikings series finally receives the second part of its sixth season.

Remember that Netflix is ​​already preparing some more interesting news for its users. Android smartphone owners may soon have an automatic shutdown feature, while all subscribers will be able to see the return of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in the film Little Big Heroes, due to open in January 2021.

While we’re waiting, check out the main Netflix news for December 2020:

Series

Big Mouth – Season 4 (December 4)

Selena: The Series (December 4)

Alice in Borderland (December 10)

The Price of Perfection (December 14)

Behind That Sound – Volume 2 (December 15)

Bridgerton (December 25)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 5 (December 29)

Sabrina’s Dark World – Season 4 (December 31)

Vikings – Season 6 (December 31)

Films that Mark Season: Christmas (date not disclosed)

How to End Christmas: The Wedding (date not disclosed)

Christmas Boyfriend – Season 2 (date not disclosed)

Movies

Angela’s Christmas Gift (December 1st)

Alright at Christmas Coming (December 3)

Mank (December 4)

The Graduation Party (December 11)

Justice League (December 15)

Two for One (December 16)

The Supreme Voice of the Blues (December 18)

Midnight Sky (December 23)

Divergent (date not disclosed)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (date not disclosed)

The Divergent Series: Convergent – Part 1 (date not disclosed)

Documentaries and Specials

Emicida: Amarelo – Tudo Tudo Para Yesterday (December 8)

Innovative Surgeons (December 9)

Anitta: Made In Honório (December 16)

Children and Family

Captain Underpants – Happy Meganatal (December 4)

Super Monsters: Helping Santa (December 8)

Ashley Garcia: A de Amor – Natal (December 9)

Zé Coleta’s Christmas (December 11)

Fast and Furious: Asphalt Spies – Season 3: Sahara (December 26)

Go! Go! Cory Carson – Season 3 (December 26)

Anime

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy – Chapter 2: Earth Rising (December 30)



