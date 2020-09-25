What’s New in The Last of Us Part 2

To celebrate Official Video Game Day, Naughty Dog has announced a host of new features for gamers. Naughty Dog is celebrating.

Like every year, the North American study commemorates the day of one of its star sagas, which to date was known as Outbreak Day. It was already known that The Last of Us Day, which will take place on September 26, will be loaded with news. Sony Interactive Entertainment has just announced some of them. For starters, all PlayStation 4 players will have free access to a dynamic theme from The Last of Us Part 2.

According to the press release, this dynamic theme captures the iconic image of the ship washed ashore by the current. It will be available from September 26 on the PlayStation Store. In addition, all the themes and avatars of the video game will be free from September 26 to September 28 of that same month. Definitely a good way to disguise the console menu with the look of Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic adventure.

Discounts on games and merchandising

Although The Last of Us Part 2 is not part of the discounts, users who want to access The Last of Us Remastered and The Last of Us: Left Behind, the expansion of the original video game, will have the opportunity to purchase them on the PlayStation Store at a price reduced. Sony confirms that the discount will be 50% and will be available from September 26 to 28. On the other hand, PlayStation Gear Store will make available to its customers new items from its The Last of Us collection with the purchases of the Funko Pop! from Joel, as well as a new shirt and a new mug. There will also be Taylor 313ce and GC Mini guitars from The Last of Us Part 2 in special edition, but they will only be available during the celebration day.



