What’s New in Apple Tweet proposes a press release

Speculation about the next iPhones and Apple devices continues in full swing, with launches and a series of novelties that go beyond the next generation of the iPhone 12, which will feature a likely more advanced model with a 5G connection.

We have already reported here rumors about the likely arrival of the iPad Air with thinner edges that would house, for the first time, a Touch ID button relocated to the power button. In addition, Apple should launch the new AirPods Studio, professional headphones with over-the-ear design, which started mass production and, finally, two new models of Apple Watch, the Series 6 and a smaller version, such as an Apple Watch SE, which would use body from previous editions.

Dates for this release are still out of date, but the rumors gained traction with a tweet from content producer and tech analyst Jon Prosser. According to the leaker, Apple has a press release scheduled for next Tuesday (8) at 9am EST (or 10am GMT), with some conditionals.

Apple press release is currently scheduled for Tuesday (September 8) at 9:00am EST — though, I should note that it’s not locked in until the press has been briefed, day of. I’ll tweet early that morning to update you if it changes. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 6, 2020

Information from the company’s supply chain indicates that the next iPhones will arrive in October only. This information was embedded in Broadcom’s financial report, which showed revenues affected by the delay in the production of “its major customer in North America” devices, but that its finances are expected to stabilize as of the fourth quarter of 2020.

For now, Apple remains silent about the launch of the new iPhones with 5G. Anyway, the market expectation is that the devices will reach expressive numbers, since there is potential to create a new “wave of renewals”.

We will be attentive to any and all news coming from the Cupertino (USA) sides that may reveal more details about the new iPhones and the entire Apple ecosystem.



