What’s new in Amazon Prime Video: August 2020 catalog

We arrived in August and, unfortunately, we still need to spend much more time in social isolation until we can go out and socialize with the people we like without exposing ourselves or exposing others to Covid-19. To offer a little more content to be consumed during the quarantine, Amazon discloses which movie series arrive on its streaming service this month.
Among the highlights are the popular 24 Hours series, a 2000s fever that now arrives with all eight seasons completed. The series adopts a “real time” narrative system where each episode follows an hour’s clock. As the production was designed to include breaks, these moments of break are still counted in the series time.
Among other highlights of the month we have the Brazilian series 1 Contra Todos, the first season of the World’s Thoughest Race and films like My Name is not Johnny, Dark Waters, The Scandal, Escape Pact and many others. Check out the full list below.
Now Available on Amazon Prime Video
- L.A.’s Finest
Series coming to Amazon Prime Video in August
- 1 Against All (Seasons 1-3) – 08/01/2020
- 24 Hours (Seasons 1-8) – 08/01/2020
- Bread and Circus (Season 1) – 07/08/2020
- World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji (Season 1) – 08/14/2020
Movies arriving on Amazon Prime Video in August
- My Name Is Not Johnny – 08/01/2020
- Arkansas – 8/7/2020
- She Said, He Said – 8/13/2020
- Dark Waters – The Price of Truth – 08/14/2020
- Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project – 20/08/2020
- Chemical Hearts – 08/21/2020
- The Scandal – 08/25/2020
- Spy Apprentice – 27/08/2020
- Get Duked! – 08/28/2020
- Escape Pact – 08/28/2020