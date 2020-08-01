What’s new in Amazon Prime Video: August 2020 catalog

We arrived in August and, unfortunately, we still need to spend much more time in social isolation until we can go out and socialize with the people we like without exposing ourselves or exposing others to Covid-19. To offer a little more content to be consumed during the quarantine, Amazon discloses which movie series arrive on its streaming service this month.

Among the highlights are the popular 24 Hours series, a 2000s fever that now arrives with all eight seasons completed. The series adopts a “real time” narrative system where each episode follows an hour’s clock. As the production was designed to include breaks, these moments of break are still counted in the series time.

Among other highlights of the month we have the Brazilian series 1 Contra Todos, the first season of the World’s Thoughest Race and films like My Name is not Johnny, Dark Waters, The Scandal, Escape Pact and many others. Check out the full list below.

Now Available on Amazon Prime Video

L.A.’s Finest

Series coming to Amazon Prime Video in August

1 Against All (Seasons 1-3) – 08/01/2020

24 Hours (Seasons 1-8) – 08/01/2020

Bread and Circus (Season 1) – 07/08/2020

World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji (Season 1) – 08/14/2020

Movies arriving on Amazon Prime Video in August

My Name Is Not Johnny – 08/01/2020

Arkansas – 8/7/2020

She Said, He Said – 8/13/2020

Dark Waters – The Price of Truth – 08/14/2020

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project – 20/08/2020

Chemical Hearts – 08/21/2020

The Scandal – 08/25/2020

Spy Apprentice – 27/08/2020

Get Duked! – 08/28/2020

Escape Pact – 08/28/2020



