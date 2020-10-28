What’s in the box for the Xbox Series X and S?

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are scheduled to launch on November 10 in several countries, including Brazil. Microsoft Brasil has already sent both consoles to Voxel and we bring you the unboxing of both devices. Are you curious to see what’s in the box? Check it out below.

Following the protocol of the previous consoles, the company packages the console of each unit and its accessories, such as power cable, HDMI cable and control. But if you want to see the dimensions and a little more detail, you can see in the videos below how the boxes of the new generation Xbox are:

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X console

1 power cable (internal source)

1 high speed HDMI cable

1 control (matte black)

Pair of batteries

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series X console

1 power cable (internal source)

1 high speed HDMI cable

1 control (white)

Pair of batteries

For now, we cannot give an opinion or give more information about the consoles, but soon Voxel will review both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Stay tuned! What do you think of the new Microsoft consoles?



