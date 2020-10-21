What’s Happening With US Incentive Packages?

As the US dollar fell, Bitcoin (BTC) began to surge on the optimism found in the market for the second coronavirus outbreak stimulus package.

Drew Hammill, spokesperson for the President of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, announced that an agreement was approaching on the new coronavirus (Covid-19) aid package during the meeting between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (lasted 45 minutes).

After having a fruitful 45-minute phone call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said a bill for aid was finally on the way. Simultaneously, Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell cautioned hard not to negotiate a pre-election deal, stating that the US could not digest another major federal package.

In April, Congress approved a $ 2 trillion aid fund to mitigate and aid the effects of the coronavirus-led quarantine on American households and businesses. The flow of new money into the economy through the Federal Reserve’s unprecedented bond buying program also repaired markets that had collapsed in March. Bitcoin was also among the falls. The cryptocurrency had dropped more than 60 percent in just two days of trading. However, its recovery gained momentum after the passage of the $ 2 trillion stimulus package. At some point in the third quarter, the BTC / USD exchange rate rose almost 230 percent from mid-March lows.

The incentive therefore played a critical role in determining the next Bitcoin trend. However, with the current package ending and the announcement of the second package delayed before the US presidential elections, the cryptocurrency has entered a medium-term price struggle.

Could Bitcoin Reach $ 250 Thousand?

On Wednesday, BTC / USD rose 2.79 percent to $ 12,256. At its highest intraday level, the pair was trading at $ 12,322, its best level since August 2020.

Morgan Creek Digital co-founder Anthony Pompliano said in an investor note earlier this week that he expects Bitcoin to grow by about 10 times the current spot rate. Pomp used the following statements:

“The Federal Reserve lowered the interest rates to 0%. They plan to keep us in a zero-rate environment for the foreseeable future. Multiple stimulus packages in 2020 are more than $ 3 trillion this quarter. Another 2 trillion dollars on the way. My main idea for Bitcoin is that it does 10x. If the bull run continues, it can increase to 250 thousand dollars. ”

At the same time, Pompliano warned that the cryptocurrency could undergo a brutal downside correction as it is aiming for a $ 100,000 valuation in 2021. However, he is confident that investors will continue to reallocate their portfolios to the newly created asset.



