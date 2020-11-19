What’s Happening at OKEx? Why is OCD on the Rise?

OKB, the in-house token of the leading crypto derivatives exchange OKEx, rose more than 13% yesterday amid rumors that the company’s founder Mingxing “Star” Xu was released from police custody.

The exchange reported that it had lost contact with Xu on October 16th, and as CoinDesk reported at the time, it had to suspend all withdrawals. Chinese media reported that Xu was in police custody, but OKEx, speaking to CoinDesk, rejected Xu’s investigation into money laundering.

OKB on the Rise

Rumors began circulating on Twitter on Wednesday that Xu was released from police custody, or that he would soon be released. Reacting to these rumors, OCD rose more than 13% yesterday. According to CoinMarketCap data, OKB has increased by 23% in the last 24 hours. As is known, the token experienced a 30% decline after the withdrawals were suspended in mid-October. With this rise, it seems that OKB investors are slowly starting to recover their losses.

According to the rumors, Xu’s release could mean a return to normal for the stock market. The primary uses of OKB are for discounts on trading fees and collaterals for margin trading at OKEx, so its benefit (and largely its value) depends on the viability of the exchange.

Is the Rumor True?

OKEx CEO Jay Hao shared the news of CoinDesk and stated that they should be on hold for official statements. Hao did not make any official announcement that Star Xu was released. Hao used the following statements:

“Please stay tuned for the official announcement! We guarantee that all user funds in OKEx will remain safe and undamaged, 100% of the funds can be withdrawn after proceeding with the withdrawal process. ”

On the other hand, you may remember before a user found Star Xu through the walking application; He stated that when the OKEx application first broke out, he did not take any action and this could be evidence that he was taken by the police. Xu took 1,050 steps to the same application yesterday. So there is a possibility that the rumors are true.



