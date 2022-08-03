What’s going on with the celestials in the MCU right now?

Marvel’s plans for the upcoming Phases 5 and 6 have been revealed, and since Eternal 2 is not included in them (at the moment), what will happen to the Celestials in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? When the Infinity Saga is over, Thanos is defeated and the original Avengers team is no longer active, the MCU is moving forward with new characters, events and concepts, and Phase 4 has already introduced a new superhero team in Chloe Zhao’s The Eternals, which eventually became one of the most controversial MCU films to date, and its events they continue to be ignored by subsequent films and TV shows.

The Eternals are a group of synthetic beings created by the Celestial Arishem the Judge, who centuries ago sent them to Earth to protect it from Deviants, their evil brethren. After the Deviants were defeated, the Eternals remained on Earth, waiting for a sign to return “home” and helping humanity develop, although they were not allowed to interfere in their conflicts. In the end, the team broke up and reunited many decades later after the death of their leader Ayaka (Salma Hayek), the return of the Deviants and the rapid approach of an apocalyptic event called “Emergence”, which was the birth of a new Celestial Empire, Tiamut, from the center of the Earth. The surviving Eternals, now led by Cersei (Gemma Chan), successfully stopped the birth of Tiamut, but their problems, especially with Arish, did not end there.

Eternals ended with a cliffhanger when the team split into two parts: one group (Cersei, Fastos, Kingo) decided to stay on Earth and continue their “human” life, and the other (Tena, Makkari, Druig) she went to the House. The first group was abducted by Arishem to evaluate their actions and decide whether to rescue people, while the second group stumbled upon Eros/Star Fox (Harry Styles), who told them he knew where to find the rest of the team. Now, despite the fact that the Celestials were part of the history of the Eternals, their place and role in the MCU are still a mystery, so there are a lot of questions about them waiting to be answered, but the Eternals 2 are missing in Phase 5 of the MCU. and 6 (the latter, however, has not yet been completed), what will happen to the Celestials?

Will the celestials return in other Phase 5 and 6 films?

The Celestials are the oldest race in the MCU, and they are entities with extensive abilities to manipulate matter and energy that existed long before the dawn of creation, before the Big Bang and the Six Singularities. Led by Arishem, the Celestials created planets, stars and life forms and brought light to the universe, but in order to create more Celestials and push the boundaries of life, they began to sow planets with nascent Celestials, which meant that entire planets were destroyed, so a new Celestial could be born. The Celestials were first mentioned and briefly seen in Guardians of the Galaxy, where a Collector (Benicio del Toro) told part of their story, and in Guardians of the Galaxy. 2 introduced Ego (Kurt Russell), a celestial living planet with a humanoid extension of himself.

Given that the Eternals are part of the cosmic side of the MCU, and the future of the Eternals 2 remains a mystery, the Celestials may appear or at least be mentioned again in Guardians of the Galaxy. 3, which is also on the space side of the MCU. As the son of Ego, Star Lord (Chris Pratt) is a Celestial hybrid, and this hasn’t been considered since Guardians of the Galaxy 2, so there are ways to bring these cosmic beings back pretty soon. As for whether they can be included in upcoming Avengers events: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, the MCU must first answer some important questions about its multiverse, as the Eternals and everything related to them were mostly ignored in the Phase. 4.

How do the celestials fit into the saga of the Multiverse?

Phase 4 of the MCU developed the multiverse through the TV show “Loki” and the films “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, and Feigi confirmed that phases 4, 5 and 6 form the saga of the Multiverse. there are a lot of questions about how certain characters fit into it, for example, the Celestials. The films in the Multiverse saga lead to a large-scale conflict with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who in the season finale is shown by Loki as the one who is now in charge of Time Change Management (TVA), and this important position of overseer of the main timeline gives him great power over the multiverse, but also raises a number of issues, for example, Do the Celestials know about TVA and its ruler? It is believed that the celestials are limited to one universe, which gives Kang and TVA an advantage in the “Kang Dynasty” and “Secret Wars”, even if the celestials are theoretically more powerful than him.