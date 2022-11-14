What’s going on with Margot Robbie’s Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off? Here is her latest update

Can we still see the Barbie actress “On Stranger Tides”?

Margot Robbie is one of the world’s biggest stars who has achieved great success with her production company Lucky Chap Entertainment. The fact that she plays the main role in any major movie causes great excitement among fans, as she is known for always putting all her strength into her roles. When it was announced a few years ago that Robbie would be participating in the Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off, many were excited about what the Pirates movie would entail with Robbie in the spotlight. The star of Babylon recently spoke about the project, and, unfortunately, this is not very good news.

What happens to female pirates, according to Margot Robbie

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Robbie talked about the project. While she certainly tried to get the movie off the ground, according to the DCEU star, the project doesn’t seem to be moving forward anytime soon. She told the magazine:

We had an idea, and we’ve been working on it for a while, a long time ago, to have more of a women’s story – not really a woman’s story, but just a different kind of story – that we thought would be really cool, but I think they don’t want to do that.

This is a real bummer for “Pirates” fans, as this movie was said to represent a completely new story arc with new characters and women in the spotlight. The actress confirmed that the project was in the early stages back in 2020, but it seems that it was difficult for the film to get off the ground. Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson was attached to write the script, and Jerry Bruckheimer was attached to produce, as he has most of the pirate films. Robbie is such a big star, she has so many successful production projects behind her, including “A Promising Young Woman”, “Birds of Prey” and “I, Tonya”. A pirate movie would be a fantastic movie to add to her repertoire. I still hope that this film will eventually get the support it deserves.

How “Female Pirates of the Caribbean” differed from the “Pirates 6” project

However, Pirates fans won’t have to worry about this franchise disappearing completely. Margot Robbie’s spin-off was a separate project from the main Pirates of the Caribbean film series. At this point, it seems that “Pirates 6” is still moving forward with the participation of a mostly different production team, but Jerry Bruckheimer is also assigned to direct this film.

There was a lot of speculation whether Johnny Depp would return in the sixth part as Jack Sparrow, as the jury ruled in favor of Depp in a controversial trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Bruckheimer was recently asked about Depp’s possible return, to which he replied that the actor is not currently involved. However, many fans support Depp to be welcomed back into the Pirates franchise, as a petition for his reinstatement has gathered hundreds of thousands of signatures. With or without Depp’s participation, the sixth Pirates movie is alive and well at Disney. It is said that the script was written by Ted Elliott, who is also the co-author of “Dead Men tell no Tales.”

Although Margot Robbie may not be appearing in Pirates of the Caribbean anytime soon, you can see the Oscar-nominated actress in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which will be released in theaters on December 23. In anticipation of a possible sixth installment of the franchise, fans of “Pirates” can also review previous films in the series with a Disney+ subscription. For more information about the films that will be in theaters and broadcast later this year, be sure to check out our 2022 movie release schedule.