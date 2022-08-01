What’s going on with Harry Styles’ Starfox? When will he be back?

The Eternals introduced a new team of superheroes in the Marvel cinematic universe, and in the scene after the credits, another Eternal joined the fun: Eros/Star Fox, played by Harry Styles. But when will he appear next in the Multiverse saga? Marvel has announced a series of films and TV shows from the 4th, 5th and 6th phases of the Multiverse saga, and during his panel at Comic-Con in San Diego 2022, Kevin Feige announced when Phase 4 will end, the full list for Phase 5 and three films from Phase 6, but there are a few big names that are currently missing from these plans.

One of them is the Eternals, whose return has not yet been confirmed, but they are expected to return in the sequel after their debut film ended with a major cliffhanger. The Eternals are a group of synthetic beings created by the Celestial Arishem Judge and sent to Earth many centuries ago to protect it from Deviants. Once the Deviants were defeated, the Eternals stayed on Earth and helped humanity develop, although they were not allowed to interfere in their conflicts. The paths of the Eternals diverged and reunited decades after the death of their leader Ajak (Salma Hayek), the return of the Deviants and the rapid approach of an apocalyptic event called “Emergence”, which they managed to stop.

At the end of “Eternal”, Cersei (Gemma Chan), Fastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) were abducted by Arishem to judge their actions and decide whether people are really worthy of salvation. Meanwhile, McCary (Lauren Ridloff), Tena (Angelina Jolie) and Druig (Barry Keoghan) were intercepted at the Domo by troll Pip (voiced by Patton Oswalt) and Eros/Starfox, the Eternal’s friend, Thanos’ brother and ally. to the Eternal Ones, since he knows where to find the rest of the team. Starfox has been recognized as an important character in the future of the Eternals, but unfortunately he won’t be returning to the MCU anytime soon.

When will Harry Styles’ Star Fox return to the MCU?

As mentioned above, The Eternals are not included in the MCU Phase 5, but considering that only three films have been announced for Phase 6—Fantastic Four, Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, the Eternals 2 may still be included. as part of the final phase of the Multiverse saga, thereby bringing back the Star Fox Harry Styles. Considering how much The Eternals feel disconnected from the rest of the MCU, especially from other films and TV shows from Phase 4, and how they failed to reflect the events of the film, it’s hard to conclude where Starfox could have reappeared before the Eternals 2. Starfox was rumored and expected to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy. 3, given that both teams are part of the MCU’s space side, but James Gunn has already confirmed that Starfox will not appear in the third Guardians of the Galaxy adventure. However, Starfox is going to return to the MCU, as confirmed by Feigi, who said that the “adventures of Eros and Pip” are “very exciting” for them and that they live on the cosmic side of the MCU, so there is definitely a place for them.

So far, the only movie Starfox can appear in if there are no Eternal 2s in Phase 6 is “Miracles”, as it is also a story from the cosmic side of the MCU, but given how little is known about Starfox, his backstory, his goals and his role in this connected universe, it is difficult tell him what he could do with Captain Marvel, Miss Marvel and Monica Rambo. Before Starfox and the Eternals return to the MCU, this universe must consider the events of their film, their impact, and properly integrate the characters.