What’s expected and what’s not from today’s Apple Keynote

Follow Apple Keynote live and direct through our website. September 15, 2020, the most anticipated date of the year for all Apple fans. And is that at this point of the year all eyes are focused on the Steve Jobs Theater of the offices of the bitten apple. Today is the Apple Keynote 2020 from which many new features are expected to come out in terms of electronic devices. We review all those that could appear, although the company can always give a surprise.

iPhone 12 and iOS14

The Apple mobile is one of the usual devices in every Keynote. The smartphone is the great jewel that is expected in the Apple Keynote 2020, although this year the rumors do not accompany for good. We have been talking about the device for months, a few days ago we reviewed the characteristics of the iPhone 12 with its 120 Hz screen, the design similar to the iPhone 5 in its four variants, connectivity … but it may not be at the event. At least that’s what the latest rumors that put the terminal in October say

This does not mean that there are news regarding its software: iOS 14. We already know the operating system since WWDC 2020 so only new details are expected as well as an arrival date, probably at the same time as the

Apple Watch 6 and Watch SE

One of the devices most faithful to its appointment at these events that Apple usually does in September is the Apple Watch. Specifically, this year we could see two smartwatches: the first of them is the natural continuation called Apple Watch Series 6. Its main novelties are the new blood oxygen sensor, a better processor to increase the performance of a battery that will have fast charge and a new color to add to the design.

The second watch expected to be seen at Apple Keynote 2020 is the Apple Watch SE. The surname sure sounds familiar to you, and it is the same as that of the cheap phone line in the bitten apple. Everything indicates that its characteristics will be tighter than the classic version, but it could come with the same chip as the Series 6. In short, power will not be lacking, but it will lose features such as an aluminum construction (which prevents it from being used in sports aquatic) or will not have a fingerprint reading.



