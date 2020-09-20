What’s behind the reduction in influenza cases

With tens of millions of confirmed infections, on the way to a million fatalities and with outbreaks around the world, the coronavirus pandemic has marked much of this 2020.

However, the enormous efforts that most countries have made to prevent infections and, above all, the collapse of their own health systems have had unexpected positive effects.

Like the drastic reduction in flu cases around the world.

This is revealed by a report released this week by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English), which indicates that measures to contain covid-19 have reduced the cases of influenza, also known as the flu, globally.

For its part, the World Health Organization (WHO) also noted a reduction in total flu cases.

The CDC report points out that this trend is also repeated in countries of the southern hemisphere such as Chile, South Africa and Australia, which experience the worst part of the flu season during the southern winter.

For example, in these countries there were only 51 positive samples for influenza among 83,307 tests that were carried out, yielding a positivity rate of 0.06%.

The previous year, during the same period, the percentage of positive samples reached 14%.

According to research published by the CDC, if the numbers continue to show a sustained decline, the US flu season (which runs from October to May, in the colder fall and winter seasons) could “be delayed a little or not exist ”.



