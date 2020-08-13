What’s Behind the Chainlink’s (LINK) Wild Price Rise?

Messari researcher Wilson Withiam revealed an important reason why Chainlink (LINK) reached its all-time highs.

Chainlink (LINK) climbed to CoinMarketCap data to an all-time high: 17.62. Although LINK experienced a slight drop, it was trading at $ 17.14 at the time of writing. The rise since yesterday allowed the cryptocurrency to top five on CoinMarketCap by overturning Bitcoin Cash (BCH). While LINK’s 628 percent year-to-date rally confuses skeptics, Messari’s researcher Wilson Withiam concludes that there is one main reason behind it: successful partnerships.

Chainlink has already managed to make its decentralized oracles the industry standard by creating an impressive list of deals. They are also very close to reaching 200 projects, according to Withiam’s estimates. Major DeFi players (Kyber Network, Synthetix, AVA), Tezos and even the Google Cloud team have joined forces with Chainlink to use data streams. Looking at LINK’s performance, this approach proved to be far more successful than the announcements made by Tron CEO Justin Sun.

Compared With Ripple

Chainlink is compared to Ripple in its way of promoting new partners to maintain investor interest.

Withiam says smart contract platforms have chosen a different way to gain a competitive advantage by building a strong developer community:

“Every sector has an ideal market entry strategy. Smart contract platforms sought to build a solid and passionate development community. DeFi projects with token-weighted governance should take the tokens from the right participants. ”

Band Protocol, a competing oracles platform, adopted a similar marketing strategy, which resulted in a 6000% rally for BAND.



