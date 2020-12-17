What You Should Know Before Watching This Movie

It’s already in the movies! But before you watch it, make sure you know these 7 facts about “Wonder Woman 1984.”

We have to admit that “Wonder Woman 1984” became one of the most anticipated films of this year; And after several delays in its release date, this film has finally hit theaters on December 17th.

And although it is very likely that you already have your ticket in hand, here we share 7 very important facts about this film; and that it would not be too much to take them into account when enjoying this great production.

It is clear to us that Gal Gadot is reason enough to go running to see this film, however “Wonder Woman 1984” has several details that will make you appreciate this film in a better way.

7 Facts You Should Know About “Wonder Woman 1984”

It is worth mentioning that this data was shared by Warner Bros itself as a great detail for the fans of this superheroine. So without further ado, here in Somagnews we present you the 7 facts you should know about “Wonder Woman 1984”

1. Gal Gadot besides being the protagonist, is the producer of this great film; reason for which we can see reflected part of his ideas and great taste of him. Incredible, no?

2. “Wonder Woman 1984” was filmed in various parts of the world such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.

3. The film is set in 1984; and at that time the United States was at the peak of power, so consumerism, wealth, art and technology will give a completely different scenario to this movie.

4. The production of this film had to dress more than 600 extras, since it was a period wardrobe, they could not wear their own clothes.

5. For the sequence of the Amazon games taking place in Themyscira, Director Patty Jenkins selected 242 actresses, stuntmen, athletes and horsemen from around the world to play the fierce Amazons.

6. Wonder Woman’s golden armor was first seen in volume 3 of Mark Waid and Alex Ross’s four-volume series, Kingdom Come.

7. This time, the heroine will face two new enemies: Max Lord and Cheetah.



