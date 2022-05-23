What you should know about the sixth season of Peaky Blinders coming to Netflix

Created by Steven Knight, and set in post-World War I England, Peaky Blinders follows the exploits of the titular Irish crime family as they attempt to take over the streets of Birmingham. The series premiered to acclaim on the BBC in 2013, and found favor with Netflix the following year with audiences devouring its clever mix of bracing settings, character-driven plotlines and story-driven drama.

At the center of the fray is the ever-underrated Cillian Murphy, who delivers a commanding performance as Peaky Blinders frontman Tommy Shelby, leading a brilliant cast that so far includes the likes of Helen McRory, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole , Sam Niell, Tom Hardy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Adrian Brody, Aidan Gillen and more. Of the five seasons of Peaky Blinders, most fans would agree that each one has been essentially as impressive as the last. And even when the season 5 finale left those fans a bit divided when it first aired in 2019, they were still more than eager to see what came next for the Shelbys.

And despite that shocking season 5 finale, Peaky Blinders fans can certainly expect Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby to be front and center for the new season. He is, after all, the show’s central player, not to mention the biggest name in the series regular cast. As such, it’s highly unlikely that Steven Knight would follow through on Tommy’s alleged actions in the closing moments of that ending.

Now that we know a bit about the “who?” and the “when?” from season 6, the question is what will Tommy and the gang do in the new season. But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, we’ll go ahead and tackle the elephant in the room that is that season 5 cliffhanger. If you’ve yet to get that far in Peaky Blinders, the final moments of the season found the distraught and traumatized Tommy standing still. in a field with a gun to his head.

It was the last image we saw in season 5, and it turned out to be a pretty divisive moment among fans of the series, if only because everyone was well aware that the show probably wouldn’t continue without Cillian Murphy. Byrne may have seen some of the backlash and has already assured fans that not only will season 6 open right then and there, but it will quickly resolve Tommy’s fate.

As for what Tommy and his crew will go through after that, the creator explained that much of Season 6 will revolve around the rise of fascism in the pre-WWII UK. Although the sixth season of Peabky Blinders is the last season of the series, the production of a film that will give the final closure to the story and a possible spin-off has already been confirmed. The final season arrives on Netflix worldwide on June 10.