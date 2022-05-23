What you need to know before Bridgerton Season 3 hits Netflix

When Bridgerton premiered its first season on Netflix in December 2020, the Regency-era romantic drama series became an instant hit with viewers. Based on the books by Julia Quinn and developed for television by Chris Van Dusen, Season 1 follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she meets and falls in love with the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), a man who had previously stated that he would never marry. After the huge success of the show, it was no surprise that Netflix went ahead with season 2.

Each season focuses on a different Bridgerton brother’s love story, with Season 2 turning to Daphne’s older brother, and older Bridgerton, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). After his failed romance with opera singer Siena Rosso (Sabrina Bartlett) in Season 1, Anthony is determined to find a suitable wife who is smart and capable, but one he is not in love with. He sets her sights on Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), declaring her the perfect candidate for her wife, only to discover that he falls in love with Edwina’s sister, Kate (Simone Ashley).

If Bridgerton continues to follow the trajectory of the novels, Season 3 will focus on the love story of Bridgerton’s second older brother, Benedict (Luke Thompson), who falls in love with a servant named Sophie Beckett in the third book. “An Offer from a Gentleman”. Season 3 is also likely to continue the storylines we saw in the second season, such as the marriage of Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma.

“There’s going to be complications [ahead]. They’re not simple people. I know they’re going to work as a unit, and I know he’s going to be completely dedicated to it, so I’m excited to see that and explore [it]… The reward of the slow burning I think will continue for years to come.

As for Charithra Chandran’s Edwina, her return has yet to be confirmed, but Chandran hopes to see “excitement and adventure” for her character in future seasons. Meanwhile, Season 3 will explore the aftermath of Eloise (Claudia Jessie) discovering that her best friend Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) is the mysterious gossip writer Lady Whistledown.

“I think she’s sunk as low as she can get… Whistledown is all she’s got. I imagine she’s going to be very interesting, where we see her starting season three.”

Given that the creative team has already started work on season three and coupled with recent comments from Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton could be back pretty soon. In March 2022, Lady Whistledown herself hinted at the filming schedule, and actress Nicola Coughlan explained on Instagram that she hopes to start filming very soon. Following that schedule, we could get new episodes as soon as 2023 rolls around.

Netflix certainly has an incentive to get Season 3 to viewers as soon as possible: Bridgerton’s second season broke the records set by the first to become the streaming service’s most popular English-language TV series.