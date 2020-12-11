What you need to know about the new season on Netflix

The Umbrella Academy is a Netflix original superhero-comedy-drama series created by Steve Blackman and based on the comics of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.

The superhero phenomenon has gripped audiences around the world for the better part of a decade, it took something special like The Umbrella Academy to add the much-needed freshness to the genre.

Is there a third season of The Umbrella Academy?

We knew for some time before the release of season two that The Umbrella Academy was renewed for a third season. It soon became the world’s worst kept secret that The Umbrella Academy was being revamped on Netflix, and it was officially confirmed in November 2020.

It’s no wonder The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a third season. The series is immensely popular with subscribers and was easily one of the best originals to make a comeback in 2020.

When does The Umbrella Academy Season 3 premiere on Netflix?

With the news that filming is scheduled to begin in February, we don’t expect to see The Umbrella Academy return until the first or second quarter of 2022.

Is Elliot Page still at The Umbrella Academy?

Fans of the series had wondered if Elliot Page, who recently came out with a world-wide news story, would continue to play the role of Vanya Hargreeves. Almost immediately, Netflix confirmed that Elliot would continue to play the role of Vanya Hargreeves in future seasons of The Umbrella Academy.

Since the announcement, Netflix has retroactively reviewed all movies and TV series starring Elliot Page and updated the acting credits.

Will the third season of The Umbrella Academy be the last?

Filming for the third season is only scheduled to begin in February 2021. Preparation for the production of the third season reportedly began in October. Despite all the ongoing jokes about canceling Netflix shows before they reach four seasons, we highly doubt that they will stop the story at three seasons.

A recent rumor confirms that comic book co-creator Gerard Way handed over an 18+ page document to showrunner Steve Blackman to work on the series. If there are 18 pages of in-depth detail on the story and characters, suffice it to say that we’ll be seeing a lot more of The Umbrella Academy.



