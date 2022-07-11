What You Need to Know about the new Amazon Prime Forever Summer Series: Hamptons

Amazon Prime Video is entering the summer with Forever Summer: Hamptons, joining the world of unscripted reality TV with this highly anticipated new show. Amazon is following in the footsteps of other streaming services like Netflix, which debuted with everything from dating shows like Too Hot To Handle to competitions like Snowflake Mountain. The cast is a group of college students who want to make the most of their summer by spending it in the luxurious New York beach town of the Hamptons.

For those who are not familiar with Forever Summer: Hamptons, imagine that this is Amazon’s version of Summer House mixed with Siesta Key. While Siesta Key follows a group of young people partying, staging drama, and basking in the sun in Florida, both Summer House and Forever Summer: Hamptons are set in the Hamptons. Fans of any reality show will probably want to take a look at what Forever Summer: Hamptons has to offer.

Forever Summer: The Hamptons will follow young people who are studying across the U.S. as they get together to spend a summer of relaxation and fun, never stopping fighting along the way. If the trailer hints at an upcoming drama, fans are in for a treat. Fingers will point, hearts will be broken, and there may be some work done on the beautiful beaches of the Hamptons as a backdrop for all of this.

Eternal Summer: The Cast of the Hamptons

Summer Forever: The Hamptons trailer managed to fit a lot in less than two minutes, introducing the audience to 12 actors who all spend the summer in the Hamptons. There is a native of New Orleans Avery Solomon and a local New Yorker Ilan Lattway, who encounter a pair of year-round “Hamptonites”, Emeli Ender and Frankie Hammer. Also joining the cast are Long Island resident Juliet Clark, Emily’s boyfriend, Hunter Hulse, and Hampton locals Lottie Evans and Babtam Coulter. Completing the extensive ensemble cast are New Yorkers, Shannon Sloan, Milo Munshin, Sofia Messa and Reed Rubio, who are ready to change the rhythm of life in the city and at sea.

Eternal Summer: The story of the Hamptons

Forever Summer: Hamptons will show the clash of the locals of the Hamptons with other young people who go to the beach town for the summer. Part of the show is a group of friends working together in what looks like a beach food van while others surf and spend their days at beach parties. The show tells about this rich cast that arranges extravagant events, searches for hot summer romances and ignites drama.

Eternal Summer: Hampton’s Release Date

Fans are looking forward to the reality show, which will soon become a hit, especially after its official trailer was released on June 27. The wait to watch “Eternal Summer: The Hamptons” has almost come to an end, as it is due to be released on July 15, 2022. Unlike several other Amazon Prime Video series, Forever Summer: Hamptons will most likely be shown once so that fans can watch them immediately.