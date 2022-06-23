What you need to Know about sliced desperate looking sous Chef “Final Four”

The classic Food Network show Chopped has identified four experienced chefs who will compete in the season finale of desperately looking for sous chefs, and they have an impressive career. This season Chopped follows a traditional format where four chefs compete in three rounds (appetizer, main course and dessert) using ingredients from mysterious baskets. However, it has one previously unseen difference: whoever wins the competition will not only become a champion Chopped, but will also get a job as a sous chef from one of the judges, legendary chefs Manit Chauhan, Scott Conant and Chris Santos. .

The show Chopped, hosted by Ted Allen, debuted in 2009 and has been a staple of the Food Network ever since. Cut episodes are broadcast individually or as part of tournaments. 16 elite chefs of the season Chopped: Desperately Seeking Sous Chef took part in a five-part tournament. In each of the first four episodes, one winner was revealed, and these four chefs will compete for the title of champion Chopped. This winner will start his work as a sous chef with one of the judges.

This season of Chopped has been particularly challenging. In normal seasons, participants are judged solely on their food. However, in “Desperately Looking for a Sous Chef,” the judges also evaluate their personality and abilities in the kitchen to determine if they want to offer them a job. The four winners of Chopped who will compete in the finals on the Food Network are Ruben Dhanavade (Part 1), Matt Espiritu (Part 2), Francisco “Paco” Moran (Part 3) and Lauren Windham (Part 4).

Ruben Dhanavade

Ruben is a sous chef, runs a canteen with a staff of more than 30 people, which feeds more than 2,000 people a day. According to his LinkedIn profile, Ruben works as a sous chef at the University of Delaware in Aramark. Delaware Live reported that Ruben was born in India and came to the United States in 1996. He earned an associate degree in Culinary Arts and Catering Management from Delaware Technical Community College. He said he “has been pretty deeply ingrained in the Delaware restaurant scene for some time now.” On Chopped, Ruben shared that he is on his way to rediscover his Indian roots, and he would most like to work with Food Network chef Manit.

Matt Espiritu

Mat is a sous chef at Rustic Canyon in Santa Monica, California. His parents were born in the Philippines, so his favorite dish is Filipino cuisine. Matt shared that he has worked with “countless Michelin-starred chefs.” and that he cooks with his soul. He said he would like to work with any of the chefs Chopped, but working for Chris would be “awesome” because he admires that he has achieved so much success at such a young age. Matt also shared that working with Chris will give him the opportunity to open a new restaurant.

Francisco “Paco” Moran

Paco is the chef of LA Cha Cha Cha restaurant. Originally from El Salvador, he studied at Le Cordon Bleu and then worked for Patina Group for 13 years. He has done everything from catering to fine dining. Paco said that he competes for himself in Chopped, but also wants to win the competition to set a good example to his children. In the dessert round, Paco wanted to make a light creamy Italian dessert that would “probably resonate with Scott,” so he decided to make panna cotta from basket ingredients, which he eventually turned into mousse.

Lauren Windham

Lauren works as a lead chef at the King + Duke Restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia. She enrolled at the Culinary Institute of America in Napa Valley. Her first kitchen was Ad Hoc, one of Thomas Keller’s kitchens. Lauren said she was so ready to move forward in her career. She noted that she would like to work with Manit because she believes that what she has done in her career is very inspiring.

Chopped: Desperately Seeking Sous Chef is one of the most exciting releases of the Food Network show, because the stakes are very high. Getting a job from one of the judges Chopped is one of the greatest prizes ever offered on the show. Regardless of who wins the overall championship, the judges will get an impressive sous chef in one of their restaurants. Ruben, Matt, Paco and Lauren are four of the best chefs Choppy has ever seen.