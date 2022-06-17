What You Need to Know about RHOBH Alum Taylor’s Late Husband Russell Armstrong

Taylor Armstrong from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has always put on a brave face, leaving fans to ask questions about her late husband Russell Armstrong. The former RHOBH star is well known for excessive birthday parties for her daughter Kennedy Armstrong and the infamous cat meme. Years after their family tragedy, Taylor has clearly moved on.

The mother of one of them left after the third season of RHOBH, but appeared from time to time as a guest of the women. Taylor’s personal life with Russell was her main storyline and was always questioned. As Bravo viewers saw, Taylor and her late husband Russell didn’t get along as he was extremely bossy and abusive. While Taylor was trying to put on a brave face for her daughter and the audience, fans could see that serious problems were happening in their relationship.

When the second season of RHOBH premiered, Taylor shared that her husband Russell, unfortunately, committed suicide. During the season, Taylor also shared that her late husband physically abused her. As the audience of RHOBH learned, the venture capitalist and the CEO suffered not only from personal problems, but also from financial and legal problems. When it came to tax issues, Russell was in deep trouble, and it was difficult for him to solve these problems. He was first charged with tax evasion in 1995 and received a five-year probation from the IRS (via E! News).

However, this was not Russell’s first run-in with the law. In 1997, Russell was arrested in West Hollywood on charges of spousal battery over an alleged altercation with his first ex-wife, Barbara Ann Armstrong. A year later, the couple quarreled again, which eventually led to their divorce. Russell then met Taylor and the couple tied the knot in 2005. In 2011, Taylor decided to file for divorce and asked for sole custody of their daughter, who was five years old at the time. Unfortunately, in August 2011, Russell committed suicide by hanging. Russell’s first ex-wife even blamed Taylor for his death, claiming she “didn’t care about [Taylor] at all.”

Taylor will play the main role in the 2nd season of the TV series “Real Housewives: A Journey for girls” and is ready to continue from where she left off in the franchise “Real Housewives”. RHOBH fans are looking forward to her return to the screen and arguing with the ladies. After leaving RHOBH, Taylor married John H. Blucher in 2014. The couple met when Taylor was hit with lawsuits after Russell’s death. John, a lawyer, helped her figure out the situation, and in the end they fell in love with each other. Despite Russell being a big part of Taylor’s life, she has happily moved away from a toxic relationship and is happy in her new chapter of life, which includes her daughter, her husband and a new appearance in the spin-off Housewives.