What you need to know about Lena Headey’s new lead role

Lena Headey is already preparing her next list of exciting projects after the controversial final season of Game of Thrones draws to a close next year. With her time on the full HBO fantasy epic, she’s set to star alongside Power actress La La Anthony in a new movie that just finished production in Los Angeles.

Just over a year after her tenure as Cersei Lannister ended, Lena Headey has been confirmed to star in the upcoming indie thriller Gypsy Moon.

From director Gigi Gaston, Headey will play the title character, a burlesque dancer who finds a second chance at life. The drama ensues when Gypsy Moon goes on the run to protect her young neighbor when her ex-lover threatens her life, and a bond eventually develops between them.

Young star of Jack Ryan and the upcoming musical In the Heights Dean Scott Vazquez plays the protagonist’s neighbor, while Avatar franchise star Sam Worthington steps in as his ex-boyfriend. Award-winning series star Insidious Barbara Hershey also joins the cast, along with La La Anthony, Cam Gigandet, Martin Sensmeier and Emma Holzer in supporting roles.

Gypsy Moon will become one of La La Anthony’s first acting gigs after her recurring stint on Starz’s hit series Power came to an end earlier this year. Filming recently wrapped up in Los Angeles, so a release date could be expected next year.

In a statement, director Gigi Gaston thanked producers Gary Pearl, Cassian Elwes, Mark Damon and casting director Mary Vernieu.

“I am thankful for our incredible cast. You can write a great story, but without all these people believing in my film, nothing would have happened ”.

“Lena completed the dream, I waited for her a long time. She’s my Cinderella fits perfectly into Gypsy slippers.

The film’s lead, Lena Headey, also praised Gaston’s work on the film and explained why he initially signed on to the project.

“Gigi is someone you can’t say no to, you just get caught up in her passion and her heart,” Headey commented.

The Bermuda-English star of Game of Thrones was catapulted to international success thanks to her magnetic portrayal of Cersei, one of the series’ most iconic villains. Her fierce performance as the ruthless Lannister lasted throughout the series, though she tragically died in the final season.



