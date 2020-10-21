What you need to know about J-Hope’s older sister Mejiwoo

One of the most famous relatives of the BTS boys is Mejiwoo, J-Hope’s older sister. This is all you need to know about his!

Although the boys of BTS do not usually talk so much about their brothers, the little that is known is that they all have a great family that supports them in their career, in their decisions and they are in every important step of their life.

One of the most famous relatives of the Big Hit Entertainment boys is Jung Dawon, better known as Mejiwoo. She is the older sister of J-Hope, who is well known on social media and has earned the love of ARMY for her sympathy and style.

Who is Mejiwoo, J-Hope’s sister?

J-Hope’s sister was born on February 11, 1990 in the city of Gwangju in South Korea, her zodiac sign is Aquarius, she grew up with the BTS member and thanks to their strong bond they are very close.

The real name of Hoseok’s sister is Jung Dawon, she is a professional model, designer, businesswoman and influencer who began her career in mid-2016, having quite successful in each of those areas.

It was until 2018 that J-Hope’s sister started her own clothing brand ‘Mejiwoo’, although it is also her nickname, she is better known and affectionately called, she is the image of her products modeling all the garments and accessories that she believes.

Currently Jiwoo is 30 years old, which means that it takes 4 years to J-Hope who was born in 1994, Jiwoo in her love life is very hermetic, since nothing is known about her future husband.

Jung Dawon and her life as an influencer

Fame has made Hobi’s sister more than 5.2 million followers on her personal Instagram account, @ mejiwoo103, this is the social network she uses the most to promote her clothes and her website.

On September 11, Jung Dawon opened her YouTube channel MEJIWOO and shared her first Vlog that has received more than 3 million views. Since then, she has posted another Vlog video with the title ‘Flower Lesson Day’.

The BTS rapper’s sister previously announced that she was getting married and shared the video of her and her boyfriend creating flower baskets for the ceremony. Mejiwoo has gained approximately 4,000 subscribers per hour since opening the channel. Currently, it has 1 million subscribers.



