What you need to know about Apple’s credit card

What does Apple’s credit card, Apple Card, offer?

Getting this card is only possible for those living in the USA. However, it is possible to get a credit card version of this card with an additional requirement. If you are in the USA even on a tourist visa, you can open a bank account. But when you want to get a credit card, you need a social security number (SSN).

The card, whose design is extremely stylish, is made of titanium. Even the chip on the board looks minimalist. The most important advantage of this card, which has a nice design compared to other banks, is budget planning. Because Apple, thanks to its powerful algorithm, can generate reports on your monthly spending.

One of the most striking aspects of the card is the absence of numbers on it. In other words, when you want to shop online, you cannot enter the numbers on this card and make a purchase. As some banks have tried in our country, the credit card feature without card number is available in Apple Card. If you want to shop online, you need to copy and use the card information from the application on your phone.

Although it is essentially a credit card, the biggest advantage of Apple Card is that it is compatible with the latest technologies. Small but nice features like the ability to make contactless payments with iPhone also won our appreciation.