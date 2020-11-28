What you find on Submarino’s Black Friday

Black Friday is the most awaited event of the year for commerce. It is on this date that physical and virtual stores lower their prices and compete for the attention of consumers. And it is clear that Submarino, one of the biggest players in Brazilian e-commerce, was not left out of this.

In 2020, the Sub is offering special discounts of up to 80% or cashback of up to R $ 1,500.

The “Só tem Achado” campaign has influencers who are a reference when it comes to giving tips to their followers. Together, they are “The Black Friday Finders” and their mission is to help Lucas Rangel share the best deals and tips for November shopping.

Black Friday takes place this November 27th and the Submarino is already offering several offers.

Black Friday Submarino offers

In addition to this action with influencers and their followers, which is already moving many people on social networks, Submarino is offering much more this Black Friday. Whoever is browsing the site and wants to take advantage of the promotions, just look for the Black Friday Sub seal. This is the guarantee that that product has the lowest price or the lowest value of the last 60 days. You can trust!

Several Submarino partners also participate in this Black Friday. And you can rest assured, because Sub is responsible and provides all necessary support to consumers whenever a purchase is made. For this, it is always good to have the order number on hand to expedite the service.

Anyone who still has doubts about the Sub’s Black Friday can count on the support that will solve all of them, as the company has a team prepared to give all the support during the shopping period. Submarino’s social networks also represent an excellent communication channel with consumers.

Come be a Sub Finder

Still don’t know what products to buy on Black Friday? So you’re being invited to be a Submarine Finder. Your goal is to collaborate to find the best prices during the promotions period, which can be quite easy if you search for the Sub Find stamps on the website or in the application.

Several departments are involved:

Books

Games

Personal care

Air conditioning

PC gamer

Computer accessories

Wearables

Furniture

Remembering that you can be an even more efficient Finder if you search the Sub application. There, you can get free shipping on purchases over R $ 99 on items sold and delivered by Submarino (except for the North region and appliances). The app also offers exclusive offers, so it’s worth staying connected on your smartphone to get the best deals.



